COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Buffy Michelle Rule, 45, Knoxville; also charged with driving on a suspended license and use/possession of drug paraphernalia
• Timothy Scott Compton, 58, Wears Valley Road, Townsend; also charged with driving while license revoked
• Branden Leslie Moriarity, 32, Sevierville; also charged with driving on a suspended license
• Ginger Michelle Haynes, 34, Sevierville; also charged with drug paraphernalia
Case filed March 23 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Beverly Jean Burnham v. Caleb D. Clevenger, damages
Cases filed March 19 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Brandi Shay Leach v. Timothy Guy Garland, legitimation
• Brittany Renea Duncan v. Seth Arnold Bloodgood, legitimation
• James Richard Clark Jr. v. Jennifer Faye Clark, divorce
• Brooke A. Henderson v. William P. Henderson, divorce
Cases filed March 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Jean Thomas, name change
• Ashley Nichole Weeks v. Joe Joshua Aaron Davis, divorce
Cases filed March 22 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Nancy L. Cate, estate
• Regarding: Rebecca J. Dixon, estate
• Regarding: Lillian Pauline Wilson, estate
• Regarding: Noreite June Conley, estate
• Regarding: Bessie L. Prince Garland, estate
• Regarding: Martha Elder Cox, estate
Cases filed March 23 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: James Herman Lawhorn Jr., estate
• Regarding: Eula Moser Shields, estate
• Regarding: Carolyn Sue Fox Ellis, estate
• Regarding: Jane Bowser Gearhart, estate
• Regarding: Louise Dunn Russell, estate
• Regarding: Evelyn Jane Barham, estate
