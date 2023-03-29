Click the image to the left and log in to get your exclusive reader perks.
Case filed March 27 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
William Wittman; Robin Wittman v. Hampton Inn Knoxville Airport; HIT Portfolio II Owner, LLC; SAAHO Hotel 3, LLC; Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc.; Hampton Inns Management, LLC, damages
Case filed March 28 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
James Gilmore; Virginia Gilmore v. Shirley Hitson, damages
Cases filed March 27 in Blount County Chancery Court:
Regarding: Abel Charles Alan Walker, name change
Regarding: Saoirse Raven Ruth Walker, name change
Jerry Otis Click v. Melissa Ann Click, divorce
Case filed March 27 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Regarding: Kassandra Marie Blankenship, name change
Cases filed March 28 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
Robert Willem VanWijmeron v. Jill Holly VanWijmeron, divorce
Lisa L. Dubinski v. William Daniel Bubinski Jr., divorce
Carrie Elizabeth Meridieth v. Wesley Aaron Meridieth, divorce
Case filed March 27 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
Gala Hicks v. Timothy Whalen, transfer from foreign county
Case filed March 27 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Richard David DiDiego, estate
Regarding: Betty Jean Livesay, estate
Case filed March 28 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Robert Steven Huskey, petition for muniment of title
Regarding: Stephen Lanier Ray, estate
Regarding: Kathy Delozier Bruce, estate
Regarding: Barbara Sue Brooks, estate
Regarding: Heather Phillips, estate
Regarding: Seth Alan Price, estate
Regarding: Peggy Louise Teffeteller, estate
Regarding: Ted Lawrence Flickinger, estate
Cases filed March 29 in Blount County Probate Court:
Regarding: Paula Mae Hampton, estate
Regarding: Jessica Marie Tuck
