COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Tamara Leona Kilby, 29, Dunn Hollow Road, Townsend; also charged with driving while license revoked
Case filed March 1 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Citibank, N.A. v. Sherree Torrens, contract/debt
Case filed March 1 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Discover Bank v. Laveda Clark, contract/debt
Cases filed March 1 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Michael Anthony Glandon v. Nancy Lee Glandon, divorce
• Roseinna Ann Lane v. Freddy Mora Pinero, divorce
Cases filed March 1 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Franciska Mary Walker, estate
• Regarding: Audrey Lee Cardin, estate
• Regarding: Herbert Allen Carringer, estate
• Regarding: Josephine Dorothy McDonagh, estate
• Regarding: Billy Don Dunlap, estate
Case filed March 2 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Anna Lee Rector Brown, estate
