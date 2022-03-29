COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Brandon Daniel Campbell, 22, Blue Sky Drive, Maryville
Case filed March 28 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• West 2 East Land, L.P. v. Isaac Smith, doing business as Concrete & Excavation; Martin E. O'Boyle, CRC White Corporation: CRO Realty, Inc.; Sunset Painting Service, Inc., contract/debt
• Hayley Alexandra Conner v. Christopher Michael Arnold, divorce
• Alice Basler v. Andrew Basler, divorce
Cases filed March 29 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Lance Yarnell v. Krista Yarnell, divorce
• Marissa Danielle King v. Justin Matthew King, divorce
• Alishia Douglas v. Carlton Jermaine Douglas, divorce
• Regarding Cailyn Zofia Cotell, conservatorship
• Chris Ramsey v. Rhonda Ramsey, divorce
• Lindsey Kate Russell v. Gabriel Dale Russell, divorce
Case filed March 29 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Tisha Renee Welshan v. Samuel Jeffrey Welshan, divorce
Cases filed March 29 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court
• Regarding Lorene Whitehead Hill, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Patricia J. Dean, affidavit for a large estate
• Regarding Katrine Eselin, petition for testate executor
• Regarding Rebecca M. Stanaitis, petition for testate executor
