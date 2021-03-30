COURT
Case filed March 29 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• James M. Drewry v. Title Time Inc., contract/debt
Case filed March 29 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Austin Norton, name change
Case filed March 30 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Jessica Elaine Diaz v. Jonathan Michael Diaz, divorce
Cases filed March 30 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Robert Wayne Cooper, estate
• Regarding: Rachel Diane Cable, estate
• Regarding: Bobby Lee Fagg, estate
• Regarding: Nancy J. Allen, estate
• Regarding: Pauline Ousley Janes, estate
• Regarding: Kenneth R. Chambers, estate
