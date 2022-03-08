COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant
• Gregory Scott Colvin, 44, Lee Lambert Road, Maryville
• Jorge Luis Delarosa, 35, Cerritos Way, Louisville
• Joseph Townsend Anderson, 28, North Heritage Drive, Maryville
• Elizabeth Anne Lively, 44, Chesterfield Drive, Maryville; also charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia
• Derrick Franklin Easter, 33, Harvey Street, Maryville; also charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia
• Jetta Leanne Boone, 48, Salem Road, Greenback
Case filed March 4 in the Chancery Court for Blount County
• Regarding Stephen Siegel, name change
Cases filed March 4 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Regarding Joy Grace Gross, conservatorship
• Regarding Kensie Suzanne Gaisser, v. Taylor Ralph Gaisser, divorce
• Regarding Kalicia Nicole Rainer (et. al), name change
• James Leonard Robbins v. Ticca Suzanne Robbins, divorce
Case filed March 7 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Phillip Aurbey Russell II v. Courtney Leigh Hannah Russell, divorce
Cases filed March 8 in the Equity Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Cheri Renae Clarkson v. Keith Christopher Clarkson, divorce
• Timothy Scott Simpson v. Sarah Elizabeth Simpson, divorce
• Kathy Lynn Young v. Barry Thomas Young, divorce
Case filed March 4 in Probate Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Regarding Edward Eugene Thurston, petition for testate executor
Cases filed March 7 in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Regarding Michael Caplin, affidavit for a small estate
• Regarding James Henry Hunt Jr., petition for testate executor
Cases filed March 8 in the Probate Division of the Circuit Court for Blount County
• Regarding Miriam Fern Northrup, petition for testate executor
• Regarding Robert Daniel Payne, petition for testate executor
