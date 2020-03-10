COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Kathy Jo Weathers, 58, Georgetown, Indiana
Cases file March 10 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Harold Little, estate
• Regarding: David M. Giancola, estate
• Regarding: Arkie Mae Lambert, estate
• Regarding: Phyllis Ann Stapleton, estate
• Regarding: Catherine D. Rehrig, estate
Case filed March 9 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Balboa Capital Corporation v. Jerry L. Morgan, doing business as Max Mechanical and Plumbing, a sole proprietorship; Jerry L. Morgan II as an individual, contract debt
