COURT

Cases filed May 9 in Blount County Chancery Court

• Builders Mutual Insurance Company v. Belinda Myers (et. al), enforcement of a foreign judgement

• Pete Pratti (et. al), Matthew Swilley (et. al) v. Ronald L. Wilson, contract/debt

Cases filed May 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Calvin Patton v. Nancy Carol Patton, divorce

• Carl Donald Vineyard v. Janette Marie Vineyard, divorce

• Stacy Lynn Meyers v. Douglas Eugene Meyers, divorce

Cases filed May 9 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Margaret Ann Maples, petition for testate executor

• Regarding Harriet Ilene Stratton Pangle, conservatorship

• Regarding Martha Patty Payne, conservatorship

Cases filed May 10 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Gary Lee Malabey, affidavit for a large estate

• Regarding Lois Grace Sforza, affidavit for a large estate

• Regarding Mickey Lane Donovan, petition for intestate administration

• Regarding Robbie Ellen Phillips, affidavit for a large estate

• Regarding Michael Keith Phillips, affidavit for a large estate

• Regarding Richard John Harms, affidavit for a large estate

• Regarding Constance Gayle McNutt, affidavit for a large estate

 

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.