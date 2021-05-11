COURT
Cases filed May 10 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Dawn Marie Scarlett v. David Paul Jewell, divorce
• Sandra Lynne Legeman v. Charles Foster Legeman II, divorce
• Regarding: Jeweldene Dotson, conservatorship
• Jason Kenneth Boring v. Amber Danielle Boring, divorce
Case filed May 11 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Tammy Ann Arwood v. Shannon Louis Arwood, divorce
Cases filed May 11 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: James Leroy Huff, estate
• Regarding: Virginia S. Hilker, estate
• Regarding: Katlyn Jean Bivens, conservatorship
• Regarding: Harold Eugene Hale, estate
• Regarding: Thelma Trula Connatser, estate
