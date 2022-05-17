COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant

• Derek Brandon Spradling, 40, Scenic Drive, Maryville

• Joseph Anthony Fore, 46, Amburn Meadows Lane, Maryville

Case filed May 16 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Kenneth R. Brooks v. Whaley Construction LLC, damages/torts

Case filed May 16 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Jaime Lee Newland v. Kimberly Joyce Tipton, category 3 lawsuit

Case filed May 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Tonya Michelle Wilson v. Wendell Glen Wilson, divorce

Cases filed May 17 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Ruby Marie Hunt, petition for a testate executor

• Regarding Henry Bruce Newman, petition for a testate executor

• Regarding Margaret K. Lambert, affidavit for a large estate

