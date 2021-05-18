COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Robert Edward Weaver Jr., 51, Stone Tree Drive, Maryville; also charged with driving with a revoked license
• Marshall Lee Lindsey, 31, Sevierville
• David Ronald Hughes, 62, Concord Road, Rockford
• Jimmy Joe Hardwick Jr., 29, Wartburg
Case filed May 17 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Kevin Welton Wiggins Jr. v. Amanda Kay Captain, divorce
Cases filed May 17 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Theresa Carpenter v. Scott Carpenter, divorce
• Carolyn E. Withem v. Donald G. Withem, divorce
Cases filed May 17 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Vada Sue Dunlap, estate
• Regarding: Andrea Johnston, estate
• Regarding: Lillian L. Widner, estate
Case filed May 18 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Etta Maycle Yearout, estate
