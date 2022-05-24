COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant

• Michael David France, 69, Scotsbury Circle, Knoxville

Cases filed May 23 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court

• Citibank, N.A. v. Shirley A. Hall, contract/debt

• Beth Sawyer v. Audrey Presley and Sheldon Presley, damages/torts

Case filed May 23 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Otha Leonard Hurst, petition for testate executor

Cases filed May 24 in the Probate Division of Blount County General Sessions Court

• Regarding Glenda Maurine Davis, affidavit for a large estate

• Regarding Mary Katherine Jennings, affidavit for a large estate

