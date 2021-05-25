COURT
Cases filed May 24 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Burtis Patterson v. Patricia Patterson, divorce
• Rebecca Kaye Hawn v. Paul Douglas Hawn, divorce
• Randall Buffkin v. Brenda Lane, legitimation
• John Jedidiah Rossow Dickenson v. Joelle Elizabeth Dessaint Dickenson, divorce
• Joanna Catherine Hitchcock v. Christopher Alan Hitchcock, divorce
• Ashley Locke v. Justin Green, divorce
• Caleb Houghton v. Carrie Houghton, divorce
Case filed May 25 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Christine Leigh Kovacsics v. Carteret M. Banks, divorce
Case filed May 24 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Brittani Lashae Boring v. Lucas Michael Boring, divorce
Case filed May 24 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Ashton Benjamin Mattocks, conservatorship
Cases filed May 25 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Marjorie Dawn Bradshaw Byrd, estate
• Regarding: Donna M. Long, estate
• Regarding: David Droste, estate
