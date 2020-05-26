COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Jonathan Barclay Cutler, 39, Medinah Circle, Maryville

• Jason S. Foust, 51, Continental Drive, Maryville

• Ruben Bishop Boling, 54, Knoxville

• Anna Catherine Hydell, 54, Knoxville

• Dalton Jeff Kircher, 21, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville

Case filed May 22 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Beth Denine Baker Evans v. Richard A. Rader, lawsuit

Case filed May 26 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Jonathan Decker Sachse v. Cierra Rhiannon Sachse, divorce

Case filed May 22 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:

• State of Tennessee Department of Children's Services v. Somer Lynn Clark Wood, termination of parental rights

Cases file May 26 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Josh Franz Posvanez v. Leslie Anne Posvanez, divorce

• Chrstine Charlene Poole v. Stacy Lynn Poole, divorce

• Anderson Lumber Company Inc. v. William Kenny, lawsuit

Case filed May 21 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Bonnie L. Sherwood, estate

Cases filed May 22 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Theodore E. Zwolinksi, estate

• Regarding: Ronald Paul Melnik, estate

Case filed May 26 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Wendell Dale Wagner, estate

