COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Jonathan Barclay Cutler, 39, Medinah Circle, Maryville
• Jason S. Foust, 51, Continental Drive, Maryville
• Ruben Bishop Boling, 54, Knoxville
• Anna Catherine Hydell, 54, Knoxville
• Dalton Jeff Kircher, 21, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville
Case filed May 22 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Beth Denine Baker Evans v. Richard A. Rader, lawsuit
Case filed May 26 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Jonathan Decker Sachse v. Cierra Rhiannon Sachse, divorce
Case filed May 22 in the Equity Division of the Blount County Circuit Court:
• State of Tennessee Department of Children's Services v. Somer Lynn Clark Wood, termination of parental rights
Cases file May 26 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Josh Franz Posvanez v. Leslie Anne Posvanez, divorce
• Chrstine Charlene Poole v. Stacy Lynn Poole, divorce
• Anderson Lumber Company Inc. v. William Kenny, lawsuit
Case filed May 21 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Bonnie L. Sherwood, estate
Cases filed May 22 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Theodore E. Zwolinksi, estate
• Regarding: Ronald Paul Melnik, estate
Case filed May 26 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Wendell Dale Wagner, estate
