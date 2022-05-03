COURT
Cases filed May 2 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court
• Cody Ryan Buchanan v. Kyle Buchanan, category 1 lawsuit
• Hannah Lane Losey v. Johnathan Michael Croy, divorce
• Regarding Deborah Jean Walden, name change
• Regarding Carleena Marne Kelly v. Jason Monroe Kelly, divorce
• Regarding Chelsea Faye Sheehan v. James Edward Sheehan, divorce
