COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Serenade Lee-Rose Steward, 20, Maryville; also charged with vehicular assault/impaired
Case filed May 3 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development v. Ginger Ricketts, distress warrant
Case filed May 3 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Tesse Marie Keeble v. Charles Edward Wilburn, divorce
Cases filed May 4 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Anna Rae Cupp, estate
• Regarding: Donald Ray Woods, estate
• Regarding: Elizabeth A. Bannock, estate
• Regarding: Roy Starkey, estate
• Regarding: Ruth W. Brewer, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.