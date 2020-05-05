Court Records
Cases filed May 5 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Angela Kay Goerdt v. David Michael Goerdt, divorce
• Nicole Ann Wilkins v. Michael Dean Wilkins, divorce
• Elizabeth Anne Boling v. Russell Vernon, divorce
Case filed May 5 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Olga Ruth Fillyaw, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.