COURT
Case filed Nov. 9 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Mountain Laurel Assurance Company a/s/o Jordan R. Johnson v. Daniel J. Kidd, damages
Case filed Nov. 9 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Vinh Nguyen v. Rubin Lublin TN PLLC, lawsuit
Cases filed Nov. 10 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Eloise B. Garland, estate
• Regarding: Ray Alvin Sellars, estate
• Regarding: Robert Edward Box, estate
• Regarding: Barbara Sue White, estate
