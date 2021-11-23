COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Michael Keeneth Lowe, 23, Knoxville; also charged with driving on a suspended license
• Kenneth Guy Tipton Jr. 61, Hutton Ridge Road, Maryville; also cited on a charge of driving left of the center of the roadway
• Christopher Lee Jeffries, 38, George Drive, Maryville
• Jeffrey Alen Long, 49, Knoxville; also charged with simple possession of marijuana and driving with a revoked license
Cases filed Nov. 22 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Rose Sherwood v. Adam Sherwood, divorce
• Daniel Brewster v. Misty Brewster, divorce
• Chenoa Valorie Johnston v. Thomas Scott Johnston, divorce
Cases filed Nov. 23 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Doris Alyssa Smelcer v. Tommy Ray Smelcer II, divorce
• Dennis Lee Strege v. Diane Harter Strege, divorce
• Justin Isaiah Lawson v. Amber Dawn Lawson, divorce
Cases filed Nov. 19 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Geraldeen Davis, estate
• Regarding: David Scott Choate, estate
Cases filed Nov. 22 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Doris N. Garrett, estate
• Regarding: R. Sidney Hatcher, estate
Cases filed Nov. 23 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Ashley Rochelle Bolton, estate
• Regarding: John George Lockard, estate
• Regarding: David Jerome Quenemoen, estate
• Regarding: Georgetta J. Rogers, estate
• Regarding: Daniel Raymond Smith, estate
