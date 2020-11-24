COURT
Cases filed Nov. 24 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Sherry L. McKee v. David D. Daniels and Priscilla D. Jones, damages
Cases filed Nov. 24 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Connie Maude Hill, name change
• Regarding: Michael Robert Hill, name change
• Logan Cole Harris Large v. Alexis Nicole Large, divorce
Cases filed Nov. 24 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Nancy Laurene Morris McLeroy, estate
• Regarding: Bret R. Chapman, estate
• Regarding: Edna June Morgan, estate
• Regarding: Kenneth Richard Hood, estate
• Regarding: Brandon Wilson, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.