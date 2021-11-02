COURT
Case filed Nov. 1 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Audie Lee Young v. Michael Lyndon Roach, vehicle accident injuries
Case filed Nov. 2 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Bank of the Ozarks v. Kyle Hefner, general civil
Cases filed Nov. 1 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: James David Griffin Jr., conservatorship
• Regarding: Whitney Michele Tuttle, name change
Case filed Nov. 2 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Rebecca Barbarette v. Solomon Tentman, divorce
Cases filed Nov. 2 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Phyllis Ann Rickers, estate
• Regarding: Jessie Marie Wilson, estate
• Regarding: Henry Leon Franklin, estate
• Regarding: Leroy Chapman, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.