COURT

Case filed Nov. 1 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Audie Lee Young v. Michael Lyndon Roach, vehicle accident injuries

Case filed Nov. 2 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Bank of the Ozarks v. Kyle Hefner, general civil 

Cases filed Nov. 1 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Regarding: James David Griffin Jr., conservatorship

• Regarding: Whitney Michele Tuttle, name change 

Case filed Nov. 2 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Rebecca Barbarette v. Solomon Tentman, divorce 

Cases filed Nov. 2 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Phyllis Ann Rickers, estate

• Regarding: Jessie Marie Wilson, estate

• Regarding: Henry Leon Franklin, estate

• Regarding: Leroy Chapman, estate 

