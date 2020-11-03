Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Daniel Matthew Hurst, 42, Calderwood Highway, Maryville
Cases filed Nov. 2 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Tennessee Farmers Mutual Insurance Company v. William D. Roark Jr. et al., lawsuit
• The Maryville Highlands Homeowners Association Inc. v. Lisa Utley Bergeron, lawsuit
Cases filed Nov. 2 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Donna Marie McMahan v. Jonathan Wayne McMahan, divorce
• Jennifer Ellen Knight v. Darryl Jason Knight, divorce
• Cari E. Leander v. Filip G. Leander, divorce
Case filed Nov. 3 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Goose Cap LLC v. Little Mountain Homeowners Association Inc. et al., lawsuit
Cases filed Nov. 2 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Mary Esther Snider Denton, estate
• Regarding: Michael John Sadler, estate
• Regarding: Beverly Jean Collins, estate
