COURT
Case filed Oct. 11 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Jose Munoz v. Kimberly Lambert, vehicle accident damages
Case filed Oct. 11 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Meredith Haynes Cooper v. Matthew Paul Cooper, divorce
Case filed Oct. 11 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Benjamin Elliot Karnes v. Sarah Heinemann Karnes, divorce
Cases filed Oct. 12 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Crystal Dawn Lester v. Thelmore J. Lester Jr., divorce
• James Lotz v. Kayla Stinnett, legitimation
• Brian Gregory Stiverson v. Cheyenne Stiverson, divorce
Case filed Oct. 11 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Harrison A. Jackson, estate
Cases filed Oct. 12 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Peggy H. Walker, estate
• Regarding: Mary Ann Gardner, estate
• Regarding: Daryl Anthony Hearon, estate
