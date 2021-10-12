COURT

Case filed Oct. 11 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Jose Munoz v. Kimberly Lambert, vehicle accident damages 

Case filed Oct. 11 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court: 

• Meredith Haynes Cooper v. Matthew Paul Cooper, divorce

Case filed Oct. 11 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Benjamin Elliot Karnes v. Sarah Heinemann Karnes, divorce

Cases filed Oct. 12 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Crystal Dawn Lester v. Thelmore J. Lester Jr., divorce

• James Lotz v. Kayla Stinnett, legitimation

• Brian Gregory Stiverson v. Cheyenne Stiverson, divorce 

Case filed Oct. 11 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Harrison A. Jackson, estate

Cases filed Oct. 12 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Peggy H. Walker, estate 

• Regarding: Mary Ann Gardner, estate

• Regarding: Daryl Anthony Hearon, estate 

