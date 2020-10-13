COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Margarito R. Sanchez, 54, Chilhowee View Road, Maryville
• Trevis Dean Sparks, 43, Calderwood Highway, Maryville; also charged with speeding and proof of insurance violation
Case filed Oct. 12 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Judy Ietta Arwood and James Arwood v. Cullen Lamar Dunn
Cases filed Oct. 13 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Michael Steven Thomas v. Kathleen Louise Thomas, divorce
• Michael Bradley Vanderkooy v. Kelly Shianne Vanderkooy, divorce
Case filed Oct. 13 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Mary Kelly Wiggins v. Thomas Purnell Webb, divorce
Cases filed Oct. 13 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: James Wilburn Kirkpatrick, estate
• Regarding: Dina Stamps Lee, estate
• Regarding: Alan S. Garner, estate
• Regarding: Eliza Marie Scudder, estate
