COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Margarito R. Sanchez, 54, Chilhowee View Road, Maryville

• Trevis Dean Sparks, 43, Calderwood Highway, Maryville; also charged with speeding and proof of insurance violation

Case filed Oct. 12 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Judy Ietta Arwood and James Arwood v. Cullen Lamar Dunn

Cases filed Oct. 13 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Michael Steven Thomas v. Kathleen Louise Thomas, divorce

• Michael Bradley Vanderkooy v. Kelly Shianne Vanderkooy, divorce

Case filed Oct. 13 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Mary Kelly Wiggins v. Thomas Purnell Webb, divorce

Cases filed Oct. 13 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: James Wilburn Kirkpatrick, estate

• Regarding: Dina Stamps Lee, estate

• Regarding: Alan S. Garner, estate

• Regarding: Eliza Marie Scudder, estate

