COURT
Case filed Oct. 18 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Allstate Insurance Company v. Ramas Express LLC, vehicle accident damages
Case filed Oct. 19 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Shannon Nichole Crowe v. Anthony Dewayne Crowe, divorce
Case filed Oct. 19 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Jamie Lynn Glass v. Clarissa Rogers Glass, divorce
Case filed Oct. 18 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Athena Lee Shepard v. Jacob Gerald Shepard, divorce
Cases filed Oct. 19 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Alexandra E. Coward, conservatorship
• Rikki Lee Russell v. Christopher Patrick Russell, divorce
• Melissa A. Maples v. Marshall T. Maples, divorce
Cases filed Oct. 19 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Patrick Lyle Johnson, estate
• Regarding: Donnie Cope, estate
• Regarding: Teagan Lorine Erskine, guardianship
• Regarding: Mildred M. Englehardt, estate
• Regarding: Braydon Kole Sargent, guardianship
• Regarding: Nancy June Fagg, guardianship
• Regarding: James E. Gallimore, estate
• Regarding: Richard Buchanan Knight, estate
