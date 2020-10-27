COURT

Cases filed Oct. 27 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Joshua Lee Sudduth v. Cheryl Yvonne Sudduth, divorce

• Mitchell Dale Stott v. Tonya Turner Stott, divorce

• Gary John Teper v. Cynthia Louise Nelson, divorce

• David J. Allen v. Janet A. Allen, divorce

Case filed Oct. 26 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:

• Olivia Trenda Melton v. John Patrick Melton, divorce

Cases filed Oct. 27 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Jefferson I. Breazeale Jr., estate

• Regarding: Jerry B. Murphy, estate

• Regarding: Michael Alan Tan, estate

• Regarding: Mary Margaret Kozak, estate

