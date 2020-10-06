Court Records
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Casey N. Wilkie, 26, Miser Station Road, Friendsville
Case filed Oct. 5 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development v. Troy A. Peel, garnishment
Case filed Oct. 2 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kelly McClannahan v. Bradley Davis and Nicole Garton, damages
Cases filed Oct. 2 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• John Wayne Rogers v. Patricia Lynn Rogers, divorce
• Deborah Jane Jones v. Adam William Lock Jr., divorce
• Regarding: Hillary Stephens Hays, name change
Case filed Oct. 5 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kendra Hearon v. Cody Marcus Hearon, divorce
Case filed Oct. 6 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Katie E. Baird v. Michael Dallas Baird, divorce
Case filed Oct. 5 in Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Ashley Brooke Garner v. Anthony Gabriel Garner, divorce
Cases filed Oct. 2 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Roger Campbell, estate
• Regarding: Ronald Louis Hanley, estate
Case filed Oct. 6 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Annette W. Hutton, estate
