COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• James Robinson Edwards, 41, Rhett Butler Drive, Louisville
• Christie Nichole Mintz, 28, Hickory Nut Way, Maryville
• Christopher Aaron Sizemore, 28, South Long Hollow Road, Maryville
Case filed Oct. 5 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Joshua B. Chandler v. Tiffany C. Carr, vehicle accident damages
Cases filed Oct. 5 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Aaron C. Logan v. Unknown Heirs of Doris L. Wheeler, category 1 lawsuit
• Regarding: Patricia Jacqueline O'Rourke, name change
• Kevin Leroy Jackson v. Deanna Merritt Jackson, divorce
Case filed Oct. 4 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Lisa Marie Smalling v. Joshua Lee Smalling, divorce
Cases filed Oct. 4 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Karen S. Henry, estate
• Regarding: Stella LaClaire Mallone, estate
Cases filed Oct. 5 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Marilyn Slaughter, estate
• Regarding: Charles Lynn Potter, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.