COURT
Cases filed Aug. 30 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Michele Lauer v. Thomas J. and Lisa J. Brown, property damages
• Allstate Insurance Company, Shae and Emma MacDonald v. Jones Stephens Corporation, property damages
Cases filed Aug. 31 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Kori Rebekah Holland v. Adam Randall Holland, divorce
• John Gilbert Adams Jr. v. Eustacia Yvonne Adams, divorce
• Stephanie Faye Hayes v. Kenneth Dale Hayes, divorce
Cases filed Aug. 30 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: David S. Broome, estate
• Regarding: Ricky Edward Gros Sr., estate
Case filed Aug. 31 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Patricia Ann Delozier, estate
