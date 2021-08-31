COURT

Cases filed Aug. 30 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Michele Lauer v. Thomas J. and Lisa J. Brown, property damages 

• Allstate Insurance Company, Shae and Emma MacDonald v. Jones Stephens Corporation, property damages 

Cases filed Aug. 31 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Kori Rebekah Holland v. Adam Randall Holland, divorce

• John Gilbert Adams Jr. v. Eustacia Yvonne Adams, divorce

• Stephanie Faye Hayes v. Kenneth Dale Hayes, divorce

Cases filed Aug. 30 in Blount County Probate Court: 

• Regarding: David S. Broome, estate

• Regarding: Ricky Edward Gros Sr., estate

Case filed Aug. 31 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Patricia Ann Delozier, estate 

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.