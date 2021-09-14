COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Tyler Coy Smelcer, 28, Farris Road, Maryville
• Devon LaShawn Wayne Walker, 19, Thornhill Drive, Maryville
Case filed Sept. 14 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Michael John Krausz v. Marilee Chandra McGuire, divorce
Case filed Sept. 13 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• David Blazier v. TKC LLC, lawsuit
Case filed Sept. 14 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Regarding: Hannah and Joshua Howton, guardianship
Case filed Sept. 13 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Mary Royse, estate
Cases filed Sept. 14 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Elizabeth Maxine Okoye, estate
• Regarding: June L. Parker, estate
