COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Jeremy Dwayne Hamilton, 38, Oak Avenue, Rockwood; also charged with proof of insurance violation, failure to dim headlights and driving on a revoked license
Case filed Sept. 15 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Rachel Michelle Bowers v. Blount Memorial Hospital Inc., lawsuit
Case filed Sept. 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Heather Ann Hagaman v. Jeremy Cash Keisler, divorce
Case filed Sept. 14 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Mary Bell Crisp, estate
Cases filed Sept. 15 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Paulette Fay Sloan, estate
• Regarding: Katherine B. McNiel, estate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.