COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Jeremy Dwayne Hamilton, 38, Oak Avenue, Rockwood; also charged with proof of insurance violation, failure to dim headlights and driving on a revoked license

Case filed Sept. 15 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Rachel Michelle Bowers v. Blount Memorial Hospital Inc., lawsuit

Case filed Sept. 15 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Heather Ann Hagaman v. Jeremy Cash Keisler, divorce

Case filed Sept. 14 in Blount County Probate Court:
 
• Regarding: Mary Bell Crisp, estate
 
Cases filed Sept. 15 in Blount County Probate Court:
 
• Regarding: Paulette Fay Sloan, estate
 
• Regarding: Katherine B. McNiel, estate

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.