COURT
Cases filed Aug. 31 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Heather Dawn Kennedy v. Michael Scott Wayne Kennedy, divorce
• Georgia Heider Jones v. William Kirk Jones Sr., divorce
• Patrick Arthur Fletcher v. Rhonda Renee Mingle, paternity
• Regarding: Lyric Tyler Burnside, name change
Case filed Aug. 31 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Nancy Lynn Gilbert v. Scott Allan Gilbert, divorce
Case filed Aug. 31 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Richard Turl Williams II, estate
