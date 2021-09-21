COURT

Case filed Sept. 20 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Patricia E. Schmidt v. Freddie L. Chambers, damages 

Cases filed Sept. 20 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Michael Arthur Blake v. Lechrista Pruitt Blake, divorce 

• Carree Caitlin Giles v. Erik William Schultz, divorce

Case filed Sept. 21 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:

• Patricia Ashley Robinson v. Eric Todd Robinson, divorce

Cases filed Sept. 20 in Blount County Probate Court:

• Regarding: Shirley Ann Ogle, estate

• Regarding: Raquel Z. Cummings, estate 

Cases filed Sept. 21 in Blount County Probate Court: 

• Regarding: Bonnie B. Morton, estate

• Regarding: Edith Mae Scarbrough, estate

• Regarding: Peggy Sue Thompson, estate

• Regarding: Mary Sue Henry Culpepper, estate 

