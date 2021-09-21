COURT
Case filed Sept. 20 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Patricia E. Schmidt v. Freddie L. Chambers, damages
Cases filed Sept. 20 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Michael Arthur Blake v. Lechrista Pruitt Blake, divorce
• Carree Caitlin Giles v. Erik William Schultz, divorce
Case filed Sept. 21 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Patricia Ashley Robinson v. Eric Todd Robinson, divorce
Cases filed Sept. 20 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Shirley Ann Ogle, estate
• Regarding: Raquel Z. Cummings, estate
Cases filed Sept. 21 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Bonnie B. Morton, estate
• Regarding: Edith Mae Scarbrough, estate
• Regarding: Peggy Sue Thompson, estate
• Regarding: Mary Sue Henry Culpepper, estate
