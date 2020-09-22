COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Edgar F. Calderon, 28, West Fulton Street, Alcoa
Case filed Sept. 21 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Relyant Global LLC v. Royden Fernandez, lawsuit
Cases filed Sept. 21 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Amanda Marie Reagan v. Jordan Aaron Reagan, divorce
• Jaime Leann Murphy, et al. v. Nathaniel Walker Murphy, paternity
• Samuel L. Kidd v. Gretchen Sharp Kidd, divorce
Cases filed Sept. 22 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Wilma Ann Marshall Sumner, estate
• Regarding: Fred Myers Walker Sr., estate
• Regarding: Rodney M. Hill, estate
• Regarding: James William Downs, estate
• Regarding: Millie Joyce Downs, estate
• Regarding: Janice M. Arwood, estate
