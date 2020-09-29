COURT
Case filed Sept. 28 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Blount Memorial Hospital v. Wanda Sue Burger and Jerry R. Burger, debt
Case filed Sept. 29 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Cassica M. Anderson v. David M. Anderson, divorce
Case filed Sept. 29 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• James Edward Sparks Jr. v. Tabatha Ann Sparks, divorce
Case filed Sept. 28 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Evelyn Louise Rhew, estate
