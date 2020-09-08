COURT

Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:

• Joseph Gerard Raggets, 59, Triple Oak Street, Rockford

• Cody Ann Catterton, 26, Blockhouse Road, Maryville

• Bradford Allen Akins, 33, Mint Road, Maryville

Case filed Sept. 8 in Blount County Chancery Court:

• Jennifer Rose Rivera v. Michael Anthony Rivera, divorce 

Cases filed Sept. 8 in Blount County Probate Court:
 
• Regarding: Lisa Noelle Pettis, estate
 
• Regarding: David Lee Kleren Sr., estate
 
• Regarding: Mary Ann Ruppert, estate
 
• Regarding: Edna Ousley Hutchens, estate
 
• Regarding: Eva Peals Myers, estate

