COURT
Charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Joseph Gerard Raggets, 59, Triple Oak Street, Rockford
• Cody Ann Catterton, 26, Blockhouse Road, Maryville
• Bradford Allen Akins, 33, Mint Road, Maryville
Case filed Sept. 8 in Blount County Chancery Court:
• Jennifer Rose Rivera v. Michael Anthony Rivera, divorce
Cases filed Sept. 8 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Lisa Noelle Pettis, estate
• Regarding: David Lee Kleren Sr., estate
• Regarding: Mary Ann Ruppert, estate
• Regarding: Edna Ousley Hutchens, estate
• Regarding: Eva Peals Myers, estate
