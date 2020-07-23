Court Records
Driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Mark Mitchell Ribich, 49, Trainmaster Drive, Maryville
Case filed July 23 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Michaela M. Chadwick v. Christopher Lee Chadwick, divorce
Case filed July 23 in the Domestic Division of Blount County General Sessions Court:
• Michael Gregory Harris v. Samarra Kay Harris, divorce
Case filed July 23 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Orville R. Walker, estate
