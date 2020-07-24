Court Records
Driving under the influence of an intoxicant:
• Stephen Wayne Saunders, 61, Knoxville
• Boyd Lee Stuart, 56, Alfred McCammon Road, Maryville
• Brett David Gungl, 41, East Harper Avenue, Maryville
Case filed July 23 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Brookelynn Le Moulden V. Carter Roth Moulden, divorce
Case filed July 24 in the Equity Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Ronald Heileman v Carol Sue Heileman, divorce
Cases filed July 24 in Blount County Probate Court:
• Regarding: Ellen Jean Wright, estate
• Regarding: Ronald Wayne Boruff, estate
• Regarding: Dorothy M. McCammon, estate
• Regarding: Geraldine McDaniel Chambers, estate
Case filed July 24 in the Law Division of Blount County Circuit Court:
• Veterans Holding Group LLC v. Steven M. Anderson, miscellaneous general civil
