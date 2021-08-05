Damaged Property
Alcoa
• Mylicia Doreatha Hunter Belle, Grayson Drive, Alcoa, reported at 9:25 a.m. Aug. 4 that after leaving her apartment, she noticed damage on her vehicle's passenger side fender that wasn't there when she parked it.
• Joseph Kochuga, Newport News, Virginia, reported at 9:53 a.m. Aug. 4 that gravel fell off a dump truck and damaged his semi-truck's windshield while the two vehicles were traveling on Hall Road from Alcoa Highway.
