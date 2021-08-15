Damaged Property
Alcoa
• An Alcoa Police officer responded at 5:34 p.m. Aug. 12 to a call that a man in a truck hit the back of Credit Central, 251 N. Calderwood St., and attempted to leave the scene but a wheel fell off. Wesley Charles Ford, 48, Hackberry Lane, Maryville, told the officer he was driving on Calderwood Street when he felt something was wrong with the truck. Ford said when he pulled into a parking space at Midland Plaza his brakes failed, causing him to strike the back side of the business. The officer reported damage to the building was minor, and the truck was disabled. Ford was issued citations on charges of driving with a suspended license and not having proof of insurance.
