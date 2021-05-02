Damaged Property
Blount County
• Kathy C. Adkins, Terrace View Road, Louisville, reported at 5:50 p.m. April 28 that the chain link fence at her home had been damaged. Her outbuilding had also been opened, but nothing was missing, an incident report states. The total value of the damage was $200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.