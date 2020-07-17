Damaged Property
Alcoa
• Pradipkumar B. Hira, owner of M Star Hotel, Alcoa Highway, reported at 2:33 p.m. July 16 that Joel C. Junkans, Little Rock, Arkansas, damaged the covered breezeway at the hotel. Junkans stated that he hit the covered breezeway while attempting to turn around in the U-Haul box truck he was driving. The damage to the building is estimated at $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.