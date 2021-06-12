Damaged property
Alcoa
• Greg Morton, West Vinegar Valley Road, Friendsville, reported at 9:10 a.m. June 4 that while traveling on Pellissippi Parkway near Topside Road on May 27, a truck pulling a trailer with gravel spilled and caused $2,000 worth of damage to his vehicle, a Ford F150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.