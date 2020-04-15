Damaged Property
Blount County
• The owner of Hardscape Landscaping, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, reported at 8:15 a.m. April 14 that a man wearing a mask, a hood and gloves had come on the property through a side fence, which was damaged in the process. The man also removed a camera on the property, but set it down before he left without taking anything.
• Dorothy Knouff, Ridge Road, Maryville, reported at 6:47 p.m. April 14 that a tree next to her driveway fell after its roots had taken the embankment out from under the driveway, causing the side to cave in. She said the drainage pipe has been installed for a long time and that the tree falling was a result of the pipe channeling the water under her driveway. She estimated a repair to the driveway would cost about $20,000. Rebecca Trollope, who owns the property, said the damage to the property was $2,000. Police explained civil options to both parties, and both parties wanted a report to be filed.
