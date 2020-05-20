Damaged Property
Alcoa
• Walter Edward Geldrich, Seymour, reported at 12:52 p.m. May 18 that he noticed a dent on the passenger-side front quarter panel of his truck, appearing as if it had been hit by another vehicle. Geldrich reported the only two times he had left his vehicle unattended within the past week was at Lowe's, 1098 Hunters Crossing Drive, Alcoa.
