Damaged Property
Alcoa
• Scott E. Ledbetter, Ambassador Lane, Louisville, reported at 6:31 p.m. Feb. 22 that since 5:45 p.m. another vehicle had apparently struck the driver's door on his 1999 Dodge Dakota pickup truck, which was parked on the corner of Claiborne Street and Ambassador Lane. Damage was estimated at $1,500. An officer observed white paint transferred onto the pickup truck and broken parts of a headlight on the ground under the door.
