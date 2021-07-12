Damaged Property
• April Lyda, Waynesville, N.C., reported at 6:16 p.m. July 10 that while traveling north on Airport Highway, a rock from a weed eater shattered her passenger side window, causing $400 worth of damage.
• Melanie Sparks, Laurel Branch Drive, Maryville, reported at 10:36 a.m. July 11 that her vehicle was dented when Jonathan Thomas Hicks, also of Maryville, kicked open the door of his girlfriend's car, causing it to hit her vehicle.
