Alcoa
• Janice G. Martin, Pinebark Drive, Maryville reported at 6:35 p.m. July 16 that someone had struck the rear driver's side of her vehicle while it was parked. Martin had been at Walmart on Hunter's Crossing Drive and several other locations earlier in the day and was unsure of where the incident occurred.
