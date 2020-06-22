Damaged Property

Alcoa

• Leslie L. Kelly, North Wright Road, Alcoa, reported at 8:04 a.m. June 19 that someone damaged her mailbox, which she told officers was tilted sideways overnight.

Blount County 

• Mindy N. Lunsford, Headrick Drive, Maryville, reported at 12:34 p.m. June 19 that someone struck a window of her residence with a rock. The damage was estimated at $500.

