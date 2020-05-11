Damaged Property
Blount County
• Sonja Young, Linebarger Drive, Maryville, reported at 8:52 p.m. May 9 that her car was damaged by a towing company after her landlord had her car towed for improper parking.
• Cheryl Johnston, Miser Station Road, Louisville, reported at 10:15 a.m. May 8 that the lock to her outbuilding had been damaged. The lock was valued at $40.
Alcoa
• Alyssa Bright, Hampton Lane, Alcoa, reported at 11:55 a.m. May 10 that her front door had been damaged. Officers noted several small holes in the door. The damage was estimated at $150.
